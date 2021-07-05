Assam CM's Stern Message To Police: 'There Should Be No Cattle Smuggling In State'

Assam Police should transform into one of the most professional organizations of the country, said Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. The Chief Minister was addressing the first-ever conference of Officers in charge of various police stations of the State in Guwahati.

Assam CM sends a stern message over cattle smuggling

The first of its kind conference was called on the instructions of the Chief Minister himself who is also the home minister of the State. Sending a loud and clear message to the police officers present in the meeting, Dr Sarma said that police should approach a zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals.

"Today someone told me, these days people are running away from police, shootings are taking place, is it becoming a pattern? I said this should be the pattern. If some rapist wants to run away from police snatching the arms, police will have to fire. Police should not fire on the chest, but the law has said that you can shoot at the legs," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam CM further added that police should not threaten any innocent public but should be firm with criminals. He instructed all the officers to file chargesheet in crimes committed against women and murder cases. He said that such cases should be charge-sheeted as early as possible.

"The rape victim is my mother, she is my sister, my daughter, with such intent the officers should take the case and file chargesheet against the criminals. If one or two persons gets exemplary punishment, crime will automatically come down in the area," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Speaking on cattle smuggling in the State, the Chief Minister said that cow is God. It is because of cattle that we could cultivate before tractors came. Crime against cattle through its smuggling should not at all take place in the State. "In regards to cattle smuggling, the issue should not go to chargesheet, that means it should not at all take place in the State anywhere. Spare none," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister also appealed to the police officials to be vigilant against such crimes all the time. He highlighted the plight of job aspirants and passport applicants awaiting police verification and said that these verifications should be done by the police stations without delay and ensure that no job aspirants or passport applicants need to visit the police station to get their verification done. Instead, police officers should do it from their end at the earliest, Sarma added.

“The OC is responsible for all the complaints filed at the police stations. The relationship between the OC and lower-ranked police must be good,” said Chief Minister Sarma. He also said that all OCs will be replaced every two years on the basis of their expertise. Corruption means compromise from the OC’s end.

(Image: PTI)