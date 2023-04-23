Assam Cops Arrive At Srinivas BV's Residence Post Angkita Dutta's 'harassment' Complaint

Days after Assam Youth Congress head Angkita Dutta lodged a complaint against Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station, Assam police on Sunday, April 23 reached the latter's residence. Notably, Dutta accused Srinivas BV of harassment and gender-bias discrimination for the last six months.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. Please advise the accused to cooperate with the legal process."

Assam's Chief Minister's remarks came after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asserted that the turncoat CM of Assam who is trying to outbid Amit Shah to his post has now become infamous for this antics to stay in news. Miffed over Assam Police arriving in Karnataka following a case registered on the complaint filed by Angkita Dutta, Surjewala said, "We reject this propaganda completely. Sometimes he wants to arrest Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest BV Srinivas. Perhaps it is to save the ignominity that Mr Modi was trying to arrest him once for Saradha Scam and Louis Berger Scam. That is why he defected to BJP. Reject him, don't pay any attention to him."

Angkita Dutta accuses Srinivas BV Of Harassment, Discrimination

According to the complaint, Angkita Dutta said, "Recently, on last 25th of March, 2023, when I was in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, I went to Hotel May Fair, at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in the evening to meet the high office bearers of the Congress party present there, including Sri Bhupen Borah, the state president of Congress party, who was there at that point of time on the occasion of Plenary Session of the party. Suddenly I met the above named accused person Shri Srinivas BV, at the entrance of the hotel, where he heckled me holding my arm, pushing and pulling and threatened me using slang words, saying that he will ruin my career in the Congress party if I went there to complain against him before the high office bearers of the party."

Earlier, while speaking to Republic TV, Assam Youth Congress president Ankita Dutta said, "Srinivas BV has discrimination in his attitude towards women. Over the few months, I have felt that he has mentally harassed me a lot of times. He has completely destroyed Assam Youth Congress."

"In an event during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Srinivas came to me and asked me in his Kannada accent if I have liquor, I was completely offended by it. I informed IYC leadership regarding the incident, I even informed senior Congress leadership too. They told me to be patient," Dutta said.

Dutta also took to Twitter to make the allegations and called out Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not taking action against the IYC President. "How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to Priyanka Gandhi's "Ladki hoon lad Shakti hoon (I am a woman, I can Fight) (sic)," Dutta wrote on her Twitter handle.