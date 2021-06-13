Assam: Government Tells Fully Vaccinated Employees To Join Office From June 14

As the states across India gradually unlock after stringent tough lockdown restrictions, the Assam government has asked all its employees who have received both the doses of COVID vaccine to join offices from June 14. But, a partial lockdown across the state will continue to be in force.

COVID control in Assam

On June 4, the Assam government had extended the partial COVID lockdown till June 15. The curfew was imposed from 1 pm to 5 am with a total ban on the movement of individuals. All shops and commercial establishments closed down at 12 noon on all days. All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts were suspended. The odd-even formula for plying of vehicles was in force across the state.

On June 11, the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department had issued a directive to hospitals to ensure the prevention of Mucormycosis or black fungus and to contain the further spread of the disease. To avoid the infection of the disease, a possible source of the infection in the hospitals like damp floor and walls, airconditioned filters, left-over food materials, contaminated oxygen cylinders, humidifiers, leakage in water pipes will be checked frequently.

COVID struggles in the state

On June 11, an Assam woman carried COVID +ve father-in-law on her back to the hospital. She arranged an auto-rickshaw to take him to the nearest community health centre in Raha town 2 km away. But as the road was very steep and narrow, the woman had to carry her father-in-law to the auto on her back.

On June 2, a mob assaulted a doctor at a COVID-19 care centre in Assam after a patient died during treatment. Twenty-four culprits involved in this barbaric attack were arrested and the charge sheet was filed. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought an action-taken report in the Assam doctor assault case, and in a meeting, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) informed the issue of incidents of violence against doctors in healthcare establishments. Further, 9 suggestions were put before the Assam government on the doctor assault case.

COVID cases in Assam

To date, Assam has reported a total of 4.57 lakh active COVID cases with 4.09 lakh recoveries and 3,915 deaths. The state has administered 48,11,328 COVID vaccine doses across 563 vaccination sites.

(Image Credit: PTI)