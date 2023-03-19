Assam Govt Suspends Agriculture Secy For Alleged Irregularities, Misappropriation Of Funds

The Assam government has suspended an IAS officer in connection with a case of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds. The suspended officer has been identified as Sewali Devi Sharma who was working as a secretary to the Assam government's Agriculture Department.

As per the official notification released in the name of the Governor of Assam, Sewali Devi Sharma opened five bank accounts without the approval of the Assam government during her tenure as the Executive cum Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

"It has also been reported she was the sole signatory and FRBM rules were not followed in respect of opening those 5 accounts. A report of enquiry on the functioning of ODL under SCERT found financial irregularities and very credible references of the misappropriation of fund," the notification added.

Therefore, the Sewali Devi Sharma is placed under suspension with the immediate effect, stated notification.

Here's the notifications-