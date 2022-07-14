Last Updated:

Assam Horror: 70-year-old Man Held For Allegedly Raping 3-year-old Girl In Nagaon

A 70-year-old man identified as Jainal Uddin was arrested in Assam for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl in the Rupahihaat area of Nagaon district on Tuesday.

Written By
Gloria Methri
ASSAM man rapes 3 year old

Image: Republic/Unsplash


In a horrific incident, a 70-year-old man was arrested in Assam for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl in the Rupahihaat area of Nagaon district on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Jainal Uddin was booked under Sections 447/448/376 A, B of IPC along with Section 6 of the POSCO Act. The accused has been put behind the bars for the abhorrent crime. 

On the same day, a 27-year-old man in Assam was sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused was convicted under section 42 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

READ | ECI's 'Mr Ballot Box' arrives at LGBI Airport in Assam ahead of Presidential Election 2022

The man, identified as Debesh Biswas, a resident of Dhubri town, raped a 10-year-old girl in January 2020. He reportedly molested the minor when she was on the terrace of her house. Biswas was fined Rs 1 lakh. 

READ | Assam CM hears complaint of specially-abled girl over Orunodoi scheme; assures help
READ | Tamil Nadu: 20-year-old nurse allegedly gang-raped by four men; main accused arrested
READ | Pakistan: Police constable rapes female colleague & posts videos online; arrested
First Published:
COMMENT