Assam Horror: 70-year-old Man Held For Allegedly Raping 3-year-old Girl In Nagaon

In a horrific incident, a 70-year-old man was arrested in Assam for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl in the Rupahihaat area of Nagaon district on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Jainal Uddin was booked under Sections 447/448/376 A, B of IPC along with Section 6 of the POSCO Act. The accused has been put behind the bars for the abhorrent crime.

On the same day, a 27-year-old man in Assam was sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused was convicted under section 42 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The man, identified as Debesh Biswas, a resident of Dhubri town, raped a 10-year-old girl in January 2020. He reportedly molested the minor when she was on the terrace of her house. Biswas was fined Rs 1 lakh.