Assam logs 12 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 7,24,135

Guwahati, Mar 1 (PTI) Assam on Monday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality caused by the virus, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 7,24,135 while the death toll remained at 6,638.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of seven new cases followed by two in Jorhat and one each in Biswanath and Dibrugarh.

The positivity rate increased to 0.48 per cent from Monday's 0.39 per cent. Thirteen COVID-19 infections were reported in the north-eastern state on Monday.

The number of samples tested during the day was 2,479 as against 3,357 on the previous day while the total samples tested so far in the state increased to 2,83,08,453.

Assam currently has 168 active COVD-19 cases, while 7,15,982 people have recovered from the infection, including 20 on Tuesday.

As many as 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes in Assam.

Over 4.32 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated so far in the state. PTI DG MM MM

