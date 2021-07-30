Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Kolasib Disctrict Urges Residents To Not Harm Non-locals

The Kolasib administration has now informed that there will be no restriction on the movement of non-residents of Mizoram travelling through the district. In a notice issued on July 28, the Kolasib administration of Mizoram urged its residents to cause no harm to non-locals within the district. The notice was issued by the administration in light of the ongoing violent border dispute between Assam and Mizoram.

Following the clashes on July 26, the border area between the states of Assam and Mizoram became the focal point. Now, the notice from the Mizoram’s district administration comes as a sliver of hope towards retaining peace in the area. The current clashes in Kolasib come as a continuation of the dispute, which saw residents of Assam and Mizoram fight twice over the area back in October 2020. Following the clashes, several were injured and clashes at small scales had continued after the event. According to the latest notice, any non-resident who has faced any attacks in Kolasib can file a complaint with the administration.

Assam's 'Travel advisory'

The Assam government on Thursday had also issued an advisory to the people of the state not to visit Mizoram in the wake of "violent skirmishes". The advisory handed by the government claimed that certain Mizo civil society, students and youth organizations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people. It also urged Assamese people staying in Mizoram for work purposes to exercise utmost caution and also ordered strict checking of vehicles arriving from Mizoram.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

On July 26, five policemen and a civilian were killed during the violent clashes that broke out between forces of both sides at the border area shared by Cachar district's Lailapur and Kolasib's Vairengte. Later, a policeman named Shyamprasad Dusat succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury, taking the death toll to seven. Over 50 police officers from Assam were critically injured. Following the clashes, Assam claimed that Mizoram breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti. The state claimed that the road under construction was "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area besides building an armed camp in the same vicinity.

The Assam government also accused its neighbours of starting the clash by saying that the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons. However, Mizoram dismissed the claim that they were attacked first. According to sources, the two Chief Ministers have now agreed to maintain peace in the region after Union Home Minister Amit Shah interfered in the issue. However, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal stated that Mizoram has not retreated from its post.

