Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Zoramthanga Govt Seeks Centre's Help To Lift Border Blockade

The Mizoram government on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Government regarding the economic blockade staged by the people of Assam as well as the destruction of railway lines. In a letter, Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi requested the Centre to look into the matter after violent clashes occurred at the Assam-Mizoram border.

Mizoram seeks Centre's intervention

In a letter addressed to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Mizoram Home Secretary Pi Lalbiaksangi said that National Highway 306 roads and other roads connecting Mizoram with other parts of the country from Assam have been blocked from July 26. She also emphasized that the National Highway 306 is the main highway for the flow of essential commodities and supplies in the state and such kind of blockage is affecting the livelihood of the people of Mizoram in this COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Lalbiaksangi also reported the damage of railway tracks and lines at Mohammedpur Railway Station and Ramnathpur Railway Station in Hailkandi District, Assam. Because of this, the only railway line connecting Bairabi Railway Station, Mizoram has been blocked.

Highlighting that state and national highways are owned by the central government, the letter further stated that no state agency, entity, or general citizens have the right to block or restrict the movements of people and transport on national highways.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Assam and Mizoram have a long history of tension regarding a land dispute on the border between Assam's Cachar and Mizoram's Kolasib district. Both the states have been blaming each other for encroachment. As a result of this, a sudden escalation of the border tensions led to a violent clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram killing seven including six police personnel and injuring more than 50.

Earlier in a tweet, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga appealed to the citizens to maintain peace. Tagging PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he tweeted, "Our Assam brethren receiving their Covid vaccines at a Local Church hall in Aizawl. Non-Mizos from all walks of life within Mizoram are at peace. I urge everyone to remain peaceful and refrain from any sort of violence. NorthEast will always be One."

(Image Credits: ANI)