Assam: One Armed ULFA (I) Cadre Apprehended By Security Forces Ahead Of Independence Day

A day ahead of Independence Day which marks the 75th year of India's democracy, one armed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre has been apprehended by Assam Police and Indian Army.

The ULFA (I) member has been apprehended from the Sonari area in the Charaideo district. One pistol with other war-like stores were recovered from his possession.

Multilayer security in Assam for Independence Day amid boycott call by militants

A multilayer security arrangement has been placed across parade grounds and sensitive areas in Assam after banned militant outfits NSCN and ULFA (I) called for a "boycott" of Independence Day and a "total shutdown" in five Northeast states.

An Assam Police officer said that they had a tip about the movement of insurgent groups in some districts, according to PTI.

"We have got inputs of militant movements in a few districts, mostly in Upper Assam along the inter-state border with Arunachal. The district SPs have been asked to deploy a multi-layered security system in and around the parade grounds in the state," the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The officer said that there is no threat input as of now, as ULFA (I) and NSCN (K-YA) have called for a shutdown and boycott, and some may try to do "mischievous acts" during the celebrations of Independence Day.

"The response to celebrate the 75th Independence Day is overwhelming. People from all walks of life are eagerly waiting for the day to take part in the historic moment. Nobody is concerned about the boycott call," he said.