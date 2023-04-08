Assam Police Arrest 3 Leaders Of PFI, CFI In Barpeta; Cash & Digital Devices Seized

Three leaders of the outlawed organization Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) were arrested by Assam Police on Saturday, March 8 in Barpeta. According to the police, Rs 1.50 lakh cash, four mobile phones, and a brochure of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was also recovered in their possession.

Hiren Nath, ADGP (SB), Assam Police, said, "Police arrested three persons of PFI and CFI including PFI's Assam unit secretary and CFI's national treasurer from Barpeta district." He added, "The arrested PFI and CFI leaders were identified as Jakir Hussain, he is also the State Secretary of PFI, Abu Sama and CFI National Treasurer Sahidul Islam. Police also recovered cash of Rs 1.50 lakh, four mobile phones, pamphlet of SDPI in possession from them."

Police arrested three leaders of banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) in Assam's Barpeta district. The arrested PFI and CFI leaders were identified as Jakir Hussain, he is also the State Secretary of PFI, Abu Sama and CFI National… — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Ban on PFI and affiliate organizations

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act Tribunal (UAPA Tribunal), presided over by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the Delhi High Court, backed the Union government's decision to impose a five-year ban on PFI and its affiliate organisations last month.

The Union government had, last year in October, notified the appointment of Justice Sharma as the presiding officer of the UAPA Tribunal to review the ban.

The PFI was banned for five years on September 28, 2022, by the Centre under Section 3 of the UAPA after it was found to have engaged in "illegal activities" that were detrimental to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the nation.

The All India Imams Council (AIIC), the National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), the National Women's Front, the Junior Front, the Empower India Foundation, and the Rehab Foundation, Kerala were among the affiliates that the Union government labelled as "unlawful associations" of the PFI.