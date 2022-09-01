Assam police arrested one more person linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Guwahati late on Wednesday. According to sources, the arrested person has been identified as Ajmal Hussain. According to police, Ajmal Hussain was living in the Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati and was picked up by Goalpara police, in a joint operation with Guwahati Police.

After thorough interrogation, he was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with Matia police station case number 105/22 u/s 121/121(A)/120(B) IPC RW section 18/18(B)/19/20 UA(P) Act.

"Ajmal Hussain was living in Guwahati and after hours-long interrogation, the police arrested him," Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district VV Rakesh Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Notably, with the arrest of Hussain, the number of arrested persons linked with AQIS/ABT rose to 38. However, further investigation in the matter is on.

According to sources, during the interrogation, Ajmal Hussain admitted that he was giving shelter to Bangladeshi Jihadis at his place in Guwahati and had undergone AQIS training in Barpeta district of Assam. "His statements corroborated with statements of already arrested accused Abdus Subhan (43-year-old) and he confessed to be a member of AQIS and ABT," Police officials said

Meanwhile, the Goalpara district SP informed that Hussain will be produced before the court on Thursday. "Today we will produce him before the court. During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of AQIS/ABT. He had sheltered Bangladeshi nationals who are already members of Al-Qaeda and ABT, in his house. The Bangladeshi terrorists are accused in Barpeta, Morigaon and Goalpara modules of AQIS/ABT," he said.

2 more people held with Al-Qaeda links in Barpeta

Earlier on Monday, August 29, the Assam Police have arrested two more persons linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the Barpeta district. the two persons were identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also been conducting a demolition drive in Madrasas in the state in view of the terrorist links. A Madrasa named Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy located at Dhakaliapara in Barpeta district of Assam and linked with terror suspect was demolished by the district administration and police of Barpeta district on Monday.