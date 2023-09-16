Assam Police Seizes 40000 Yaba Tablets, Apprehends Two Drug Peddlers

Assam Police apprehended two drug peddlers and confiscated 40,000 Yaba tablets in Karimganj district on September 15.

Acting on specific intelligence input , the district police intercepted a vehicle in the Badarpur area on Thursday night. Superintendent of Police for Karimganj district, Partha Pratim Das, disclosed, "We received information that a vehicle carrying narcotics substance was coming from Mizoram side. Accordingly, we intercepted the vehicle. During a search, we recovered 40,000 Yaba tablets from a secret chamber of the vehicle. We have arrested two persons namely Kamrul Islam and Sanjay Suklabaidya."

The arrested individuals, as per report in ANI, had intended to transport the confiscated drugs to Guwahati. A case has been registered in connection with this incident, and a thorough police investigation is currently underway.

(This is breaking news, further updates to follow)