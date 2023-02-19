Assam Police Seizes Ganja Worth Over Rs 50 Lakh From Truck At Tea Estate In Karimganj

The Assam police on Saturday, February 19 recovered several packets of Ganja (cannabis) in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border. The police, in a bid to thwart drug smuggling in the state, carried out an operation, following which contraband Ganja were recovered from a vehicle parked in a house in the tea estate area.

According to the officials, acting on the inputs received, the Assam police on Saturday carried out an operation at the Hatikhira tea estate area in the Karimganj district. During the search operation, the police seized over 500 kg of Ganja from a truck parked at the tear garden. The seized drug weighs around 530 kg and its monetary value is worth around Rs 53 lakhs, as per the officials.

"Acting on a tip-off, police conducted an operation at the Hatikhira tea estate area and seized 530kg of Ganja from a vehicle," Officer-in-charge of Bazaricherra police station Chiranjit Bora said, ANI reported.

Police seized 530 kg of ganja from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district



We've recovered 53 packets of ganja weighing 530 kg from a vehicle. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 53 lakh: Chiranjit Bora, In-Charge of Bazaricherra police station (18.02) pic.twitter.com/KqLZsutWyr — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Adding further, he said, "We have recovered 53 packets of ganja weighing 530 kg from the vehicle. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 53 lakh." Further investigation in the matter is underway, said police.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in January, Assam police in Guwahati seized more than 100 kg of marijuana, valued at Rs 1 crore. "Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a north India bound-truck in the Jorabat area of the city and recovered 101 kg of marijuana hidden in the driver’s cabin. Two persons were arrested," a senior officer had said.

(With inputs from ANI)