Assam Reports First COVID-19 Death

Assam on Friday reported the first death due to COVID-19. The patient, hailing from Hailakandi district, died early today at Silchar Medical College Hospital. The condition of the 65-year-old retired BSF personnel turned 'alarming' on Thursday and he was shifted to SMCH during the day. The minister had said his other parameters were stable but "his oxygen saturation is decreasing and he has been shifted to the ICU for better monitoring".

READ | Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot evaluates Bhilwara model; supports extension of lockdown

The person was confirmed coronavirus-positive on Tuesday night and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. He also had travelled to Saudi Arabia before that.

With utmost Grief and sorrow,I would like to inform that Sri Faijul Haque Barbhyan,(65)Hailakandi District has expired few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID19 https://t.co/MoRWPP4Bml deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2020

READ | Centre unveils COVID-19 Emergency Package worth Rs.15,000 cr; states and UTs to benefit

The total number of positive cases in the state is 28, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma also expressed his deepest condolences and prayers for the bereaved family of the person who died. Meanwhile, Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the funeral of the deceased will be held according to the COVID-19 protocol and the details will be announced later. Meanwhile, one new case was reported on Thursday night from Dhubri.

Alert ~ A person from Dhubri, who was in contact with the first patient (with Markaz linkage) from the same district, has been confirmed as #COVID19 positive. The total number of #Covid patients in #Assam now stands at 29.



Update at 8.00 pm / April 9#AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

READ | Delhi Minorities Commission asks Health Dept to drop 'Markaz' column from COVID-19 charts

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates