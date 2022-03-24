Assam Rifles' 187th Raising Day; Mos Home Nityanand Rai Attends, Recalls Manipur Encounter

Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force is celebrating the 187th Raising day from March 24 to 26, 2022. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, was the chief guest on the occasion.

MoS Rai recalls the Manipur encounter

MoS Rai, addressing the gathering, complimented the servicemen for their selfless service to the nation and further expressed his gratitude to the bravehearts of the force who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The Minister recalled the supreme sacrifices made by Col Viplav Tripathi and four Bravehearts in the Manipur Encounter with insurgents in Nov 2021 in which the wife and child of Col Viplav Tripathi also laid down their lives.

HON’BLE UNION MINISTER OF STATE FOR HOME AFFAIRS VISITS HQ DG ASSAM RIFLES, SHILLONG

The Hon’ble Union MoS for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, on 24 Mar, graced the event of 187th Raising Day of the Assam Rifles as the Chief Guest at Laitkor, Shillong. @ANI @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/K0TASocQSE — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) March 24, 2022

The Minister praised the all-round attitude of the Force which allows it to perform well in all situations and tasks whether border guarding, counter-insurgency or any other role. MoS Rai complimented the Force towards Women Empowerment which has led to the deployment of a large number of Riflewomen (Mahila Soldiers) on Frontline duties. Rai also appreciated the efforts of the Assam Rifles towards tree plantation for having successfully planted more than 31 lakh trees in difficult terrain and under harsh climatic conditions.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Assam Rifles War Memorial at Shillong, where Minister of State (Home), Nityanand Rai, Lt Gen P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, DG Assam Rifles, and other senior officers paid their homage to the Bravehearts of the Force who made the Supreme Sacrifice in the Line of Duty.

Rai also felicitated the Veernaris during the special Sainik Sammelan, planted a sapling, and also interacted with all ranks, families and Ex-Servicemen of the Force during the ‘Barakhana’ He commended the Jawans for their high morale & discipline.

HON’BLE UNION MINISTER OF STATE FOR HOME AFFAIRS INTERACTS WITH ALL RANKS & FAMILIES OF ASSAM RIFLES

Shri Nityanand Rai, the Hon’ble Union MoS for Home Affairs, on 24 Mar, interacted with all ranks, families and ex Servicemen of the Assam Rifles during lunch at Shillong. @ANI pic.twitter.com/5eduaJTcdh — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) March 24, 2022

History of Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles came into being in 1835, as a militia called the ‘Cachar Levy’. With approximately 750 men, this Force was formed to primarily protect British Tea estates and their settlements against tribal raids. Subsequently, all these Forces were reorganized and renamed as the ‘Frontier Force’ as their role was increased to conduct of punitive expeditions across the borders of Assam.

Today the Force remains deployed in some of the most remote and underdeveloped areas and provides security to locals. Assam Rifles has grown substantially over the years from 17 battalions in 1960 to 46 battalions at present.

IMAGE : @OFFICIAL_DGAR