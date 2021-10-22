Assam sees over 300 daily COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day

Guwahati, Oct 22 (PTI) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Assam continued to be over the 300-mark for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, though the fatalities came down by two over the previous day, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The total COVID-19 caseload in the state has reached 6,08,126 following the detection of 315 new cases with a test positivity report of 0.81 per cent.

The number of new cases has been over 300 in the state for the last four days, with the figure as high as 384 on Thursday.

The daily count was below 300 since October 8 and it breached the 300-mark in Assam after a gap of 11 days on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest at 115, followed by Jorhat (24), Barpeta(23) and Lakhimpur (18).

The coronavirus death toll rose to 5,964 after two deaths were reported from Kamrup (Rural) and Dima Hasao districts respectively.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347, the bulletin said.

As many as 209 patients were discharged from hospitals after testing negative for the infection, taking the number of recovered patients so far to 5,98,296.

The recovery rate is 98.38 per cent, while the state currently has 2,519 active COVID-19 cases.

Altogether 38,899 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday.

Meanwhile, the cumulative total beneficiaries inoculated with vaccines in the state thus far is 2,69,22,702, including 70,70,505 who have received both doses. PTI SSG MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)