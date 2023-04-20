Assam Youth Congress Leader Angkita Dutta Files Police Complaint Against Srinivas BV

Angkita Dutta, the head of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Assam unit, on Thursday, April 20, lodged a complaint against IYC national president Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station, accusing the latter of harassment and gender-bias discrimination for the last six months.

According to the complaint, Angkita Dutta said, "Recently, on last 25th of March, 2023, when I was in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, I went to Hotel May Fair, at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in the evening to meet the high office bearers of the Congress party present there, including Sri Bhupen Borah, the state president of Congress party, who were there at that point of time on the occasion of Plenary Session of the party. Suddenly I met the above named accused person Shri Srinivas BV, at the entrance of the hotel, where he heckled me holding my arm, pushing and pulling and threatened me using slang words, saying that he will ruin my career in the Congress party if I went there to complain against him before the high office bearers of the party."

Angkita Dutta allegations

Angkita Dutta had on April 18, posted a series of tweets accusing Srinivas BV and IYC national secretary Vardhan Yadav of gender-based harassment and discrimination. She went ahead to call out disqualified Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not taking any action following her allegations of harassment and discrimination by party members.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Angkita Dutta, who is also the daughter of Congress leader Anjan Dutta, revealed that "for the past six months, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary-in-charge, Vardhan Yadav, have been harassing me continuously. I have complained about this to the leadership, but till now no inquiry committee has been initiated against them."

Dutta further alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inaction and said that she had informed him during the Kashmir leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, of the harassment she was receiving within the party.

Pointing out Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Dutta questioned how she is supposed to encourage women to join the Congress if she herself is facing gender discrimination.