'Assam's Campaign Against Child Marriage Is Vital For Public Health,' Says CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, February 6, that the crackdown on child marriage was for public health and public welfare as the percentage of teenage pregnancy was quite alarming.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Our drive against child marriage is for public health and public welfare as teenage pregnancy ratio in Assam is quite alarming - 16.8 percent. We're resolved to continue this drive until we fulfill our objective. I urge the people to cooperate with us in controlling this harmful trend."

On February 3, Assam began the massive campaign against child marriages and the Chief Minister said in a strong message that such practice will not be tolerated in the state anymore. If anyone still gets indulged in such acts, strict action will be taken against that person as per the law and that the campaign will continue till the last case exists in the state.

CM Sarma today informed through his Twitter account that till now, 2,441 arrests have been made in the crackdown against child marriage.

Opposition parties react to the campaign

This action has gathered political attention in the state with mixed reactions from the political parties.

Trinamool Congress Assam President Ripun Bora attacked the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government and opposed the action taken by the state government and also further questioned as to what the Assam Chief Minister was doing for years

Bora said, "We strongly oppose the action taken by the government, but not the act. This act has been misused by the government. What was Assam Chief Minister doing for years? Was he sleeping as he has been a minister for years?"

And AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asked the Assam government's motive behind the crackdown and stated that the campaign reflected a "failure of governance."

He said, "There is a malicious motive behind all the action that is being taken."