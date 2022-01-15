Assembly Elections 2022: EC Extends Ban On Physical Rallies Until Jan 22 Amid COVID Surge

In a key development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22. The decision was taken by the ECI after separate virtual meetings on the COVID situation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries as well as the Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Revised guidelines of Election Commission

No roadshow, Padayatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 22, 2022,

No physical rally of political parties or candidates (including probable or any other group related to the election shall be allowed till January 22, 2022.

However, the Commission has granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA will be allowed.

Political parties shall ensure the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections.

All remaining restrictions as contained in the Revised Broad Guidelines for Conduct of Elections, 2022 issued on January 2022 shall continue to operate.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh, with 403 constituencies, will take place across all seven phases. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Punjab with 117 constituencies, Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10.

Image: PTI