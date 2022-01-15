Assembly Elections 2022: EC Extends Ban On Physical Rallies Until Jan 22 Amid COVID Surge

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a key development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22. The decision was taken by the ECI after separate virtual meetings on the COVID situation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries as well as the Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Polling in Uttar Pradesh, with 403 constituencies, will take place across all seven phases. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Punjab with 117 constituencies, Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10.