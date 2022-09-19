In a big achievement, satellite-based internet service has been activated on the world's highest battlefield Siachen Glacier at 19,061 feet by the Siachen Signallers.

The pictures shared by the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps show Army personnel setting up a Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) dish.

"#IndianArmy "Always Through" Satellite-based internet service activated on the #SiachenGlacier at 19,061 feet, the World's Highest Battlefield, by the Siachen Signallers #SiachenWarriors," XIV Corps tweeted.

Reacting to the development, one Twitter user said, "Welcome news about Sat based internet services for troops on Op Meghdoot brings joy & tremendous pride. Once connectivity was unthinkable is now a reality. Kudos to Siachen Signallers.Expectations further rises to hear more on such crew comforts."

जय हिंद 🇮🇳 — Smita Singh (@itsmitasingh) September 18, 2022

Another said, "I remember my days there, where we used to have one satellite phone in a company location. And we were able to speak once a day back home at exorbitant cost. Internet was a dream back then. However internet is a double edged weapon these days! A lot of caution would be needed."

I remember my days there, where we used to have one satellite phone in a company location. And we were able to speak once a day back home at exorbitant cost. Internet was a dream back then. However internet is a double edged weapon these days! A lot of caution would be needed. — 🇮🇳🆂🅰🅼 🐤 (@samwham6) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has invited the Indian defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement. The proposals have been fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter-drone, loiter munition, communication and optical systems, specialist Vehicles, engineering equipment and alternative energy resources.

"Process will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for six months and industry would be expected to deliver equipment within a year of signing the contract. Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry," the Army said.

Image: Twitter