At UNSC Meet, MEA Confirms India & Vietnam Agree To Work Closely On 'wide Range Of Issues'

India and Vietnam on Thursday used the VTC platform (video-teleconferencing) and held bilateral talks at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as their main agenda. During the VTC talks both India and Vietnam agreed to work closely on a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda.

From the Vietnamese side, the delegation was headed by Do Hung Viet, Director-General, Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam along with officials from the Department of International Organisations, Department of Southeast Asia, South Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Vietnam at New Delhi and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN.

While the Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits), and was joined by officials from the Southern Division of MEA, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York, and the Embassy of India in Hanoi.

Giving an insight into the bilateral talks the MEA released an official statement which said, "Both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda and briefed each other on their UNSC priorities." READ | UNSC condemns Myanmar military's use of violence against anti-coup protesters

As per reports, Vietnam would be holding the Presidency of the UNSC in April 2021 and also informed the Indian side of its Presidency initiatives.

MEA also stated, 'Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda."

India's gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for peacekeeper

Talking about India's UNSC agenda, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations T.S Tirumurti attended the informal meet of the Security Council on peacemaking on Wednesday. Trimurti discussed a wide range of issues at the UNSC including 'Strengthen further safety and security of peacekeepers', 'Bring perpetrators of heinous crime against them to justice' and 'Enhance use of technology for safety'.

Trimurti also talked about India's gift of 200,000 vaccine doses for peacekeepers. India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti also stated that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his gratitude to India's EAM.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in February 2021 announced a gift of 200,000 COVID-19 doses. During the open debate on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Keeping in mind the UN Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them."