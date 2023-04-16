Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: All You Need To Know About Mafia-turned-politician's Shooters

Atique Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician from Uttar Pradesh, was fatally shot along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed en route to a hospital for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on Saturday. The gruesome incident occurred right outside the hospital's main gate, as Atique was speaking with reporters while accompanied by his handcuffed brother and several Uttar Pradesh police officials.

Suddenly a man pointed a revolver at Atique's temple from point-blank range and opened fire while the other killers started shooting at his brother Ashraf. According to Uttar Pradesh police, there were a total of three shooters and all of them were apprehended from the spot.

Here's everything we know about Atique Ahmed's killers