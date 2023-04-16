Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: All You Need To Know About Mafia-turned-politician's Shooters

Atique Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician from Uttar Pradesh, was fatally shot along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed en route to a hospital for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on Saturday. The gruesome incident occurred right outside the hospital's main gate, as Atique was speaking with reporters while accompanied by his handcuffed brother and several Uttar Pradesh police officials.
Suddenly a man pointed a revolver at Atique's temple from point-blank range and opened fire while the other killers started shooting at his brother Ashraf. According to Uttar Pradesh police, there were a total of three shooters and all of them were apprehended from the spot.
Here's everything we know about Atique Ahmed's killers
- Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were speaking to reporters in Prayagraj when three assailants disguised as journalists attacked them from a close range, shooting them both.
- The incident, which occurred around 10:00 PM, was captured on camera by journalists who were following the brothers as they were being taken to the hospital by police personnel for a medical check-up.
- Video footage showed a man pointing a gun at Atique's head while he was talking to the journalists and opening fire. Atique collapsed as the bullet hit him.
- The footage also showed the three assailants firing at the two brothers even after they had fallen.
- Prayagraj Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said there were three assailants and all of them were arrested immediately after the incident.
- According to police the trio had joined the group of mediapersons who were asking questions from Atique and Ashraf.
- The attackers were immediately nabbed by the police after the shooting. But the identity of the shooters has not been disclosed by the authorities.
- The bullet-riddled bodies of Atique and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the killings.
- Ten spent cartridges were later recovered from the scene, indicating the number of shots fired at the brothers.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter and has instructed to form a three-member judicial commission.
- Prohibitory orders under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 144 has been imposed in entire Uttar Pradesh.