Atique Ahmed With Crime Record Dating Back To 1979, Had 100+ Cases Against Him: UP Police

Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, who were both shot dead at point-blank range outside a hospital in Prayagraj late at night on April 15, had more than 100 and 57 First Information Reports (FIRs) respectively against their name, a police official informed on Sunday. The duo was killed while being taken for a medical at a hospital in the city. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial inquiry commission and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Police, there are over 160+ cases against the family members of Atique Ahmed, including his wife Shaista Parveen, brother Ashraf Ahmed and three sons Asad, Ali, and Umar. The police have so far attached property worth Rs 11,684 crore belonging to Atique and his family in over 54 cases under trial in various courts. Atique’s criminal record reportedly began in 1979, while that of his brother Ashraf, in 1992.

Section 144 imposed in Prayagraj

According to sources, the killing was carried out by three people and the three have been arrested by the police. It has been learnt that the killers were dressed as journalists and even carried a dummy camera and a microphone with them. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has summoned top police officials for a meeting after the incident.

The forensic team has reached the spot and has started collecting evidence from the site. As many as 27 bullet shells have been recovered. The bike the shooters used to reach the crime scene has also been seized and an alert has been issued across the state, according to sources. The Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented Section 144 in the entire state and the police are on high alert.