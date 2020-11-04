Australia Defence Minister Hails Malabar Exercise As An Opportunity To Secure Indo-Pacific

Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds on Tuesday, November 3, said both India and Australia are partners in the Indo-Pacific region and added that the Malabar Exercise is a demonstration of trust and cooperation between the two countries.

The 24th edition of Malabar exercise will see the participation of the United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force and Royal Australian Navy along with the Indian Navy. The first phase of the naval exercise commenced in Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, November 3. The second phase of the exercise will be conducted in the Arabian Sea later in the month.

Reynolds talk about Malabar Naval Exercise

As per the press release, Reynolds said, "Participation in sophisticated exercises like Malabar not only highlights the strategic trust between the members but also strengthens our collective ability to contribute to regional security."

She added, "Exercise Malabar is an important opportunity to work in concert with like-minded nations to support a secure, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region". This is the first time since 1992 that Australia has joined the Malabar Exercise.

The first phase will see the participation of United States Ship (USS) John S McCain which is a guided-missile destroyer along with long-range frigate HMAS Ballarat and MH-60 helicopter from the Royal Australian Navy. The Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) will send SH-60 helicopter and destroyer JS Onami.

Indian Navy destroyer INS Ranvijay, frigate INS Shivalik, patrol vessel INS Sukanya and fleet support ship INS Shakti along with submarine INS Sindhuraj will take part in Malabar Exercise 2020. The Naval aircrafts participating in the exercise include advanced jet trainer Hawk, maritime patrol aircrafts Dornier and P-8I along with helicopters Dhruv and Chetak.

Malabar Exercise originally began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and US Navy. In 2015, the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force became a permanent partner of Malabar. This exercise is a quadrilateral naval exercise that includes Quad nations - India, United States, Japan and Australia as permanent partners. Singapore has participated in the Malabar Exercise as a non-permanent partner in 2007.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@indiannavy)