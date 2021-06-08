Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Stonework To Begin In December,Temple Trust Shares Construction Update

The Ram Mandir trust said on Monday that the stonework at the temple in Ayodhya will start in December. As per the trust, the filling of the foundation will be completed by the end of October and from the month of December, the second phase of construction work will begin which will include fixing of stones to create the structure of the future grand temple.

Trustee of Ram Mandir Trust Anil Mishra was quoted by PTI saying, "The work on the base plinth will commence with pink stones of Mirzapur in coming December, an order has been placed. The stones will be cut and shaped in the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi. Around 50 layers of a 10-inch thick mixture of building material will be laid in about a 50-feet deep foundation measuring 400 feet long and 300 feet wide"

"Six layers of building material mixture has been placed one on top of the other over the foundation land spread across 2.77 acres", he added.

He further informed that the construction work is going on round the clock and is being done in two shifts of 12 hours each, adding that about 1.2 lakh cubic meters of debris have been removed from the foundation site.

The Ayodhya verdict

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, after a 40-day marathon hearing. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Ram Mandir construction commences in Ayodhya

The foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya in August after the Supreme Court directed the Central Government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. The Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on 12 August revealed that all work related to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya had begun. It also informed that the construction of the temple was underway with engineers from IIT Madras, CBRI Roorkee along with L&T which was conducting soil tests at the site.

On August 5, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhumi Pujan for the long-yearned for Ram Mandir. While addressing the people the PM talked about the 'Ram Mandir dream' for which people have fought for centuries. PM Modi said that the Ram Mandir struggle was a result of the efforts of many generations. He added said that the Bhoomi Pujan was a 'symbol of the resolution of crores of people' loudly chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' - a soft deviation from the usual 'Jai Shri Ram'. The construction is expected to be completed in a span of 36-40 months.

(With Agency Inputs)