Ayush Ministry Advocates Use Of AYUSH-64 & Ayuraksha Kit To Cure COVID Infections

As India continues to witness a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Ayush has issued a new set of guidelines for people to combat the new ‘highly mutated’ Omicron variant on Wednesday. The ministry that propagates the principles of herbal and Ayurvedic treatment of diseases issued a fresh advisory to fight coronavirus infections.

Ayush Ministry advocates use of AYUSH-64 & Ayuraksha kit to combat COVID

In the advisory, Ayush Ministry noted, "People should use Ayuraksha kit which has chawanprash, 6pgm once a day, Ayush Kwath 75ml once a day, Samshamani Vati 500 mg twice a day, Anutaila one to two drops nasal application in each nostril once a day." The ministry also recommended that the patients shall use these medicines to cure the infection. "AYUSH-64 (2 tablets of 500 mg twice in a day in asymptomatic COVID-19, 2 tablets of 500 mg thrice a day in mild to moderate COVID), Kabasura Kudineer (5 gm twice in a day)," the ministry said.

To treat COVID-19 Prophylaxis, Ministry suggested the use of Arsenicum album 30C, Khareema Marwareed medicines. The announcement was made after the Union Health ministry’s health briefing on Wednesday.

During the ferocious second COVID-19 wave, the Central Government had announced that a network of distribution outlets for free COVID-19 drug, AYUSH-64 has been expanded to 25 locations in Delhi. The AYUSH-64 drug has proven effective for asymptomatic, mild, and moderate COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation. Tablets can be availed through hard or soft copies of the COVID positive report and Aadhar Card by patients or any representative.

AYUSH 64

The polyherbal formulated drug has been tested useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild, and moderate COVID-19 infection. The National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga has recommended this medicine. AYUSH 64 has been approved after multi-centre clinical trials done under the Ministry of AYUSH-CSIR Joint Monitoring Committee.

India's COVID-19 situation

India reported over 1,94,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry addressed the alarming rate of COVID spread in the country and stated that the Omicron variant has crossed the five lakh mark globally and is replacing the Delta variant. India has reported 4,868 cases of Omicron so far in 28 States and UTs and 1,805 have recovered till now.

As of now, the active caseload in India stands at 9,55,319 with an average of 1.5 lakh new COVID cases being reported daily since the beginning of the third wave in the country. According to the Health Ministry, the rise in cases is a result of a higher positivity rate, which jumped from 1.1 % on 30th December 2021 to 11.05% on 12th January 2022.