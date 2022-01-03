AYUSH Ministry Introduces 'Ayush Aahaar' In Canteen To Promote Healthy & Nutritional Diets

Marking a new beginning on New Year 2022, the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) launched 'Ayush Aahaar' at its Ayush Bhawan canteen on Monday. The initiative aims to promote a nutritional diet and healthy living.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of AYUSH stated that it has initiated a project - 'Ayush Aahaar' - which will include a diet comprising vegetable poha, bhajani vada, gajar ka halwa, and kokum drink. All the dishes are very popular among the masses and have high nutritional value, an official informed.

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to inspect canteen on Jan 5

"In order to promote better nutrition, nutritious AYUSH diet has started at Ayush Bhawan, Delhi on Monday. These include veg poha, bhajani vada, gajar ka halwa and kokum drink. On 5th January, Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will inspect the canteen of Ayush Bhavan", the Ministry informed in a tweet.

बेहतर पोषण को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से सोमवार को दिल्ली स्थित आयुष भवन में पौष्टिक आयुष आहार मिलना शुरू हो गए हैं। इसमें वेज पोहा, भाजनी वड़ा, गाजर का हलवा और कोकम ड्रिंक शामिल हैं। 5 जनवरी को केंद्रीय आयुष मंत्री श्री @sarbanandsonwal आयुष भवन की कैंटीन का निरीक्षण करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/AGvYJ4WCHW — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) January 3, 2022

Pramod Kumar Pathak, special secretary of Ministry of AYUSH said that a feedback form will also be given along with the Ayush diet during this pilot project and it will be regularised based on the responses received.

Speaking at the launch, AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the Ayush diet made available in the canteen is beneficial for health and easily digestible. Under the National Ayush Mission, the Ministry in 2021 collaborated with various states and did some commendable work, he added.

"Our focus this year will be on Education, Research, Manufacturing, Public Health, and Governance. We are also working on a single-window system," Kotecha said.

During the meeting, officials tasted the Ayush foods and discussed their plan of action to promote the Ayush lifestyle in the year 2022. On this occasion, Pathak said that those buying the Ayush Aahaar will be given a feedback form to fill. Based on the responses, the new diet will be regularised in the canteen. Among other officials present in the launch programme were AYUSH joint secretaries Kavita Garg and D Senthil Pandian.

Earlier this year, the AYUSH Ministry started the 'Yoga-Break' application for working professionals to de-stress, refresh and re-focus at their workplace to increase their productivity. The launch was a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a series of events organised by the Union government to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

(With inputs from ANI)