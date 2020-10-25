'AYUSH To Soon Become Mainstream Treatment Globally,' Says MoS Shripad Naik

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Sunday remarked that over the next few years, AYUSH, which was seen as an alternative medical system would soon be adopted into the mainstream globally. While speaking at the inauguration of the Madhavbaug and Vedic Delight Ayurvedic treatment centres in Goa, Naik traced how traditional Indian medicine, which had gotten neglected over the years had once again revived itself under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also spoke about how the AYUSH Ministry, which had completed a little over 6 years, was spreading its wings internationally, saying that its biggest achievement was the annual celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21.

"Traditional Indian medicine system has been practised for thousands of years, but later it got neglected. By the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'AYUSH' is getting its golden days back. Prime Minister has set up an independent Ministry of AYUSH to bring Ayurveda to the world stage once again," said the Minister.

"Now AYUSH is used as an alternative medicinal treatment. However, this picture will soon change and traditional AYUSH medicinal treatment will be adopted globally as the mainstream medicinal treatment," added the Union Minister.

While speaking on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Shripad Naik highlighted how the importance of 'immunity' had gained significance amid the global health crisis. "We are now facing the global challenge of the Corona pandemic. In these testing times, we realised the importance of immunity. Ayurveda and Yoga have been accepted as an immunity booster," Naik said.

He added that the idea behind setting up an independent AYUSH Ministry was to provide better treatment at a low cost to the common man. NRI Commissioner Advocate Narendra Sawaikar was also present at the inaugural event of the Ayurvedic treatment centres in Dhavali-Ponda.

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credits- PTI)