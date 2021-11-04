Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Animal Husbandry Dept Marks 6th International 'One Health Day'

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India celebrates International One Health Day on November 3, 2021. The events for the occasion were carried out by organising a stakeholder forum with the theme ‘Industry and One Health’. The celebration for the same comes as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative. The Department, through the forum, invited all stakeholders to adopt the One Health approach and partake in research and innovation to successfully implement the One Health framework.

The deliberations regarding the potential of the industry through active involvement in the implementation of One Health was set forth with the opening remarks by Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI and Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & DG, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Panellists on the forum included representatives from the industry, Confederation of Indian Industry, World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, senior officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India and other experts.

More about the 'One Health' event

In a bid to highlight the need for a One Health approach, the Animal Husbandry and Dairy department on Wednesday marked the sixth International One Health Day. This event sought to showcase interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary engagements as well as multisectoral collaboration crucial to the implementation of the One Health concept. The discussion for the same revolved around matters like policy framework, regulation, financial, human, social, natural, and physical capitals, global learnings and best practices, and other relevant issues.

Secretary of Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying Atul Chaturvedi said, "Effective stakeholder engagement is key to the successful use of the One Health approach to address global health challenges, ensure food safety and to tackle the food security challenge. The department is committed to work – in complementary mode in order to share the resources and expertise across the domains – with all the stakeholders who will be contributing to furtherance of the one health in the country”

ICAR Secretary Trilochan Mohapatra reiterated the commitment by Indian Council of Agricultural Research to help tackle the emerging challenges in the area of One Health through collaboration and partnership with all stakeholders. He said, "Historically ICAR not only developed technology like animal vaccines but also ensured the reach to grassroots level through active partnerships with companies. We seek active collaboration with industry to come forward and join hands to bring solutions for farmers."

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have been instrumental not only in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also holding within them the power and potential to further enable PM Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity.

Image: Twitter/@Dept_of_AHD