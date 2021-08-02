'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav': Indian Air Force Organises All-women Expedition To Mt Manirang

The Indian Air Force (IAF) organised a tri-services all-women mountaineering expedition to Mt. Manirang (21,625 ft). This was organised as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav' celebrations on August 1, Sunday. A team of 15 mountaineers was led by Wing Commander Bhavana Mehra and flagged off by Air Marshal VPS Rana VSM, who is Air Officer-in-Charge Administration. The team aims to scale the peak on 15th August this year. The Air Marshal encouraged the team to succeed in reaching their aim. The Air Marshal also appreciated the efforts by the organisers to facilitate the expedition. A tweet was put up by the Indian Air Force about the expedition as well.

#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav



IAF today flagged off a first of its kind all women tri-Services mountaineering expedition to Mt Manirang (21,625 ft).



This Team will unfurl the Indian National Flag at the Summit on the upcoming #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/8CV7KJCZSx — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 1, 2021

The other 14 members in the team for the Mt Manirang expedition were Wing Commander N Linyu, Wing Commander Nirupama Pandey, Wing Commander Lalita Mishra, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, flight lieutenant Komal Pahuja, Lt Colonel Geetanjali Bhatt, Major Saumya Shukla, Major Veenu Mor, Major Usha Kumari, Major Rachna Hooda, lieutenant Commander Nandini Damroy, lieutenant Commander Sino Wilson, lieutenant Commander Chham Kumari, and lieutenant Commander Renu Ramdurg. Mount Manirang is located at the border of the Kinnaur and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh. The Manirang Pass is located close to the peak and is one of the early trade routes between these two districts. 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' was launched by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. The launch was planned for the NCC to promote Social Service and Community Development activities through various innovative means throughout the nation as a run-up to 75 years of India’s Independence to be celebrated on 15 August, 2021.

Role of the NCC in nationwide development

The National Cadet Corps is a premier uniformed youth organisation of the country. It has contributed significantly to nation-building since its inception. As per a government release, it has transformed the lives of millions of youth by shaping their character and showing them the path of ‘Unity and Discipline’, the motto of NCC. The Corps has made notable and praiseworthy contributions in spreading awareness amongst the masses on important issues like water conservation, environment protection, digital awareness and Swachhta Abhiyan.

