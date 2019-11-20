Azam Khan's Legal Troubles Compound, Local Court Issues Non-bailable Warrant

Legal troubles for Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan and his family compounded on Wednesday. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan by a local court. Essentially, a BJP leader Akash Saxena had filed a case against Abdullah for submitting an invalid affidavit while filing the nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017. Saxena contended that Abdullah had furnished different birth certificates for the election nomination and the application for a passport.

Next date of hearing on December 3

Sources indicate that the two birth certificates have been issued from Rampur and Lucknow. The non-bailable warrant was issued as Azam Khan, his wife and son didn’t appear in the court despite being summoned. The date of the next hearing, in this case, is December 3. While Abdullah Azam Khan is an elected MLA from the Suar constituency, Fatima recently won the Rampur assembly by-election after her husband’s election to the Lok Sabha.

Several cases registered against Azam Khan

Azam Khan, a former Cabinet minister during the Akhilesh Yadav-led regime in Uttar Pradesh, faces multiple cases. One of them pertains to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It was alleged that he along with Yadav held a roadshow on April 4 for more than the permitted time. As he didn’t appear in the Rampur court, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him on November 13. Khan is also accused of grabbing the land of farmers in Rampur for building the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University which came into existence in 2006. As of August 4, nearly 27 FIRs have been lodged against him in connection to this matter. However, the Allahabad High Court on September 25, put a stay on these FIRs.

