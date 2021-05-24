Baba Ramdev Fires 25 Questions To IMA Implying Allopathy's Shortcomings; Not Backing Off

After 'withdrawing' his controversial comment against allopathy, by writing a letter to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Baba Ramdev 'with humility' on Monday, posed before the All India Medical Association some questions that entail a swift reversal.. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Patanjali co-founder and Yoga guru posed as many as 25 questions related to some of the most common diseases and asked for their solution and treatment in the allopathy and pharma industry.

Baba Ramdev poses 25 questions before IMA

Baba Ramdev posed before the IMA the following questions:-

What permanent solution does allopathy offer for treating Hypertension and its complications? What permanent solution does Allopathy offer for treating Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and its complications? What permanent solution does allopathy offer for treating Thyroid, Arthritis, Colitis, and Asthma? Just like allopathy offers treatment for TB and Chicken Pox, does it has any medicine for treating Fatty Liver, Liver Cirrhosis, Hepatitis? Find a solution to such diseases as allopathy is a field, which is over 200 years old. What treatment does the pharma industry offer to research heart blockages? Does it also offer a non-surgical solution to Angioplasty? Does the pharma Industry offer treatment for Enlarged Heart and Ejection Fraction (ET) without using a pacemaker? Does Allopathy offer treatment for reducing cholesterol triglycerides, which does not cause any side-effect on the liver? Does the pharma Industry have a permanent solution to cure Headache and Migraine? Does the pharma Industry have any permanent treatment so that glasses and hearing aid can be removed? Give a curable treatment for Pyria in Allopathy, which can stop the weakening of gums and teeth. Is there is medicine, which can help a person reduce 0.5-1 kg every day without any surgical treatment? Give a permanent solution for Psoriasis, Arthritis, and White Spot Syndrome in Allopathy. Does modern medical science offer any treatment for curing spondylitis and turning RA (Rheumatoid factor) from positive to negative? Is there any permanent treatment for Parkinson's disease in Allopathy? Does the pharma industry have any side-effect-free cure for constipation, gastric, and acidity problem? Does Allopathy have a permanent cure for Insomnia? Is there any treatment to reduce stress hormones and increase happy/good hormones in Allopathy? Besides IVF, which is a very painful process, does Allopathy offers any natural treatment for infertility? Name any medicine in the pharma industry, which can help in researching the aging process of humans. Suggest an Allopathic treatment to increase hemoglobin without any side effects. Mankind is walking towards the path of hatred and violence. Is there any Allopathic treatment for the same? Is there any Allopathic medicine, which can help a person to give up all drug-related addictions? Does the pharma industry has a medicine, which can put an end to a fight between Allopathy and Ayurveda? Does the pharma industry have a solution to treat COVID-19 patients, without using liquid medical oxygen? If Allopathy is capable of treating every disease and health condition, then its doctor should never fall ill.

Ayurveda always Looked down upon: Baba Ramdev

In the letter addressed to Harsh Vardhan, through which he had withdrawn his comment on allopathy, the Patanjali co-founder and Yoga guru had talked about bais towards Ayurveda. He had said, "Many doctors have called Ayurveda, Yoga as 'pseudo science' and have disrespected, and hurt the feelings of many. This should be avoided." Moving on to compare Ayurveda and allopathy, the yoga guru had said, "If allopathy has found the treatment of diseases like Polio and Tuberculosis, Ayurveda has given the formula to keep lingering diseases like Blood pressure, sugar, thyroid, fatty liver, under control." He had further added, "Even in the times of Corona, though we respect and appreciate the selfless service provided by doctors to save the lives of crores of people across India, we would like to highlight that even we have saved the lives of many, and even that should also be respected. "

