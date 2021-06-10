Baba Ramdev Now Announces He'll Take COVID Vaccine Soon, Amid row With Allopathy

Weeks after his remarks against allopathy & modern medicine, yoga guru Baba Ramdev announced that he would get himself vaccinated soon and hailed PM Modi's decision to centralise the vaccination drive. Baba Ramdev's announcement is in complete contrast with the Yoga guru's previously expressed views on COVID vaccines, even questioning their efficacy. Lauding PM Modi's historic decision, Baba Ramdev urged everyone to get vaccinated while advocating the practice of Ayurveda and Yoga, citing that it acted as a protective shield against COVID and prevent casualties.

Baba Ramdev says he'll take COVID-19 vaccine jab

Terming doctors as 'messengers of God', Yoga guru Baba Ramdev called them a gift to the planet and stated that they cannot have enmity with any organisation. Baba Ramdev faced severe flak from multipole doctors' associations following his remark on allopathy, with many associations staging protests against him while the IMA lodged a complaint and a defamation suit against him. Baba Ramdev claimed that Pradhan Manti Jan Aushadh stores had to be opened allegedly due to the sale of unnecessary medicines at an inflated rate by the drug mafias in 'fancy stores' instead of the basic & necessary ones.

"Our fight is not with the doctors of the country, the ones who are opposing us. They are not doing it through an institution," Baba Ramdev said.

What had Baba Ramdev said about Allopathy?

IMA's demand to prosecute Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act was triggered by a video being circulated on social media in which Baba Ramdev is allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'.

Further, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had challenged the wisdom and integrity of the DCGI by making a remark that people had passed away after taking approved anti-COVID drugs such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu and others. The press release claimed that Baba Ramdev's quote (from the speech presumably) on Favipiravir as medicine against fever or antipyretic was 'laughable' and displayed his ín-depth scientific knowledge.' Citing the pain & agony over the loss of over 1200 modern medicine doctors, IMA dared the govt to either consider the accusations of Baba Ramdev and dissolve the modern medical facility or boldly prosecute yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his statements.