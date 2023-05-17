Bageshwar Baba Craze In Bihar, Thousands Throng Patna Airport To Catch A Glimpse

A stampede-like situation occurred at Patna Airport when thousands of people flocked to catch a glimpse of Baba Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri on Wednesday. Security was beefed up at the airport but the number of people who came to greet Baba was overwhelming. Bageshwar Baba was on a four-day trip to Bihar. Earlier, more than 10 lakh people had gone to listen to Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha. The crowd had become so big that the programme had to be stopped midway.

So big was the crowd that Bageshwar Baba had to appeal to people to that those who had planned to come should get their train tickets cancelled.

Politics over Baba Bageshwar’s programme in Bihar

Baba Bageshwar's visit to Bihar attracted a great deal of political attention after he vowed to "make India a Hindu nation." The RJD accused Baba Bageshwar of pursuing the BJP's agenda. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also reacted to Baba Bageshwar's comment -- "Bihar will ignite Hindu Rashtra fire," saying such statements have "no value."