Bageshwar Dham Baba On Allegations Of Spreading Witchcraft: 'I Am Against Superstition'

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, who claims to provide the solution to every problem of his devotees, has been accused of promoting witchcraft and spreading superstition.

While accusing Dhirendra Shastri of spreading superstition, the organisation of Maharashtra challenged him to come on its stage in Nagpur and show his miracles, but if he is not able to do it, then he should be ready for the lawsuit. After this, questions were raised about Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's claim.

'I am falsely accused of spreading superstition', says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

On the allegations, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, "I am being falsely accused of promoting superstition. I am against superstition and I have faith in Hanuman Ji. We do not make any claims while holding the court of Bageshwar Maharaj that I shall solve every problem. The one who believes in Hanuman, his work shall be successful. I have come to Chhattisgarh only to preach the name of Shri Ram, Hanuman, and to give the message of Ramayana. "



Meanwhile, many such videos of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri were circulated on social media where he claimed to solve everyone's problem with the blessings of Bageshwar Bala Ji and this was the first time his claims were challenged.

'Shri Ram Charitra-Charcha' was organised in Nagpur, Maharashtra where Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's court was also held. There the Andhshraddha Unmoolan Samiti accused Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of promoting witchcraft and spreading superstition. Also, he was accused of looting, cheating, and exploiting common people in the name of God.

Those who challenged the miracle of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri were invited to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur. It is the same Bageshwar Dham where the court of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri gets decorated.

The court of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri gets decorated in Bageshwar Dham of Chhatarpur daily, which thousands of people attend. He is so famous that many people believe that their destiny would change once they come to the divine court of Bageshwar Dham. However, the controversy erupted after his miraculous claim was challenged in Nagpur.