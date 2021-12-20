Bangladesh Air Force Chief Meets COAS Naravane; Hold Talks On Defence Cooperation

Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan met Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday, as the two discussed means to boost defence ties between their countries. Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) informed about the meeting between COAS Naravane and Bangladesh Air Force Chief Hannan. During the meeting, both sides highlighted the ways to bolster bilateral defence cooperation.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) in the tweet said, “Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.” In the tweet, ADGPI also shared pictures of the meeting between Naravane and Hannan.

Earlier on 20 December, Bangladesh Air Force chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan met his Indian counterpart Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, according to ANI. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. The visit of Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal comes after Indian President Ram Nath Kovind visited Bangladesh to attend the 50th Vijay Diwas celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

President Ram Nath Kovind visits Bangladesh

Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Bangladesh in a bid to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Vijay Diwas. President Kovind, who was on his three-day state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17, was his first state visit since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. President Kovind attended the national event as the Guest of Honour. President Kovind, who arrived in Bangladesh to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971, held talks with Mohammad Abdul Hamid, the President of Bangladesh.

During his meeting with Abdul Hamid, President Kovind "reiterated that Bangladesh has a special place in India’s "neighbourhood first’ policy" and said that India’s development partnership with Bangladesh is one of the most comprehensive and wide-ranging ones, according to a statement issued by the Indian President’s office. Kovind highlighted that connectivity forms an important part of India-Bangladesh relations. President Ram Nath Kovind held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina as well.

