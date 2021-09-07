Bangladesh Army Chief Shafiuddin Ahmed Pays Tributes At National War Memorial In New Delhi

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed paid tributes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to the Indian soldiers who died in the Independence war. Shafiuddin Ahmed, who has come to India on a three-day official visit, received the guard of honour at the South Block in the national capital on Tuesday.

General MM Naravane extended a warm welcome to General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on his arrival at South Block in Delhi. Later in the day, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat also held talks with Ahmed on issues of bilateral defence cooperation. Notably, Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister, Hasan Mahmud, is also on a four-day visit to India.

Bangladesh I&B Minister inaugurated Bangabandhu Media Centre

India and Bangladesh share a great rapport covering a wide spectrum of activities and assistance. The relationship between the two countries has strengthened over the last year. Recently, Bangladesh has established the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India.

The I&B Minister of Bangladesh inaugurated the Bangabandhu Media Centre on September 6. Bangladesh's media centre is being established in India to mark the birth anniversary of the former President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. During his 4-day visit, Bangladesh I&B Minister also met his Indian counterpart Anurag Thakur on September 7 and discussed various issues including "people to people exchanges, IFFI, bilateral films production amongst others".

India-Bangladesh relation

India and Bangladesh are involved in many activities and projects. Recently, on the direction of the central government, the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) established the Bangabandhu chair to promoting research and developmental studies related to Bangladesh.

For the last so many years, India has been proactively in touch with neighbouring Bangladesh on various issues including construction projects, health assistance to Bangladesh, financial assistance, and more. The Narendra Modi-led government has provided maximum help to Bangladesh during the devastating COVID second wave including millions of vaccines, hundreds of ambulances, and other medical equipment.



