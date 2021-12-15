Bank Employees In Rajasthan To Participate In Nationwide Strike On Dec 16-17

Bank employees in Rajasthan will participate in the nationwide strike on December 16-17 to protest on the call of the United Forum of Bank Unions.

The forum's state convener Mahesh Mishra said 25,000 officers and employees working in over 4,000 branches of the public sector banks will participate in the strike in the state.

He added that the strike has been called on the issue of privatisation of the banks.

