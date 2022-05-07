Banned Outfit ULFA-Independent Executes Two Of Its Cadres On Charges Of Spying

The banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Saturday issued the death penalty for two of its cadres for their alleged involvement in spying. In an emailed statement, released on Saturday morning, ULFA (I) said that the outfit carried out the 'death sentence' issued by a 'lower court' of outfit to three individuals accused of spying on the outfit at the behest of the Indian Army and Assam Police.

"The outfit has awarded the death sentence to two of its cadres Dhanjit Das and Sanjib Sarma at its camp in Mynamar for spying on the rebel group", the statement mentioned.

The outfit has also informed that three 'death sentences' were issued out of which two have been executed.

“Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom tried to escape from the transit camp of the outfit on April 24. He was captured by a team of ULFA (I) rebels on April 25. After he was captured, Dhanjit confessed to the interrogating team of the ULFA (I) that he provoked some other cadres of the outfit to flee the camp. He also confessed that he had provided some confidential information to the Assam Police,” the ULFA (I) statement read.

The ULFA (U) further mentioned that another cadre Sanjib Sarma joined the banned outfit as a spy of the Assam Police but he later confessed to the entire incident to the leaders of the outfit.

Assam Police personnel joins ULFA

As per January reports, an Assam Police battalion jawan, who went missing from his home on January 3, has joined the underground militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).

Kaushik Gohain was a resident of Jerai Gaon, Chabua, in the Dibrugarh district which is also the village of ULFA (I) Chief General Paresh Baruah.

(Image: PTI)