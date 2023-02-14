BBC Issues First Response Amid I-T Survey At Offices, Says 'fully Cooperating'

BBC has issued its first response after the Income Tax Department launched a 'survey' at the British media house's Mumbai and Delhi offices on Tuesday. The BBC News Press team confirmed in an official tweet that the I-T authorities are at its offices and stated that it is fully cooperating in the investigation.

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the Press team tweeted.

What did the I-T department say?

"The Income Authorities conducted the survey on the BBC premises in Delhi, in view of its deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits," the I-T department said in its official statement. It also clarified that the investigations are part of a 'survey' and do not qualify as a search or a raid as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. Such 'surveys', per the I-T department "are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid."

According to PTI, the agency is looking at the documents related to the business operations of the broadcaster and those related to its Indian arm and the accounts, books and related equipment of the company are also being scanned. In addition to this, the I-T authorities have also seized the mobile phones of BBC employees and restricted anyone from entering or leaving the BBC office.