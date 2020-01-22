Bear Grylls Recalls His Time With PM Modi On 'Man VS Wild', Calls It 'special Experience'

Popular Television presenter and adventurer Bear Grylls who had hosted an episode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Discovery Channel's show Man Vs Wild reminisced about his journey with the PM Modi calling it a 'special experience.'

The episode which aired on television on August 12, showed the PM Modi and the survivalist walking through the wild and taking a ride on a river in a makeshift boat and braving the rain and cold in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Bear Grylls remembered his visit to India saying that he was a big fan of the country's nature and beauty. He also hinted at a possibility of him revisiting the country.

'A privilege'

Bear Grylls was all praise for the PM Modi as well. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the world to say 'goodbye to single-use plastic' during his address in the 14th Conference of Parties (COP Summit) last year, Bear Grylls had backed him taking to twitter.

During the show, PM Modi had stated, "You should never be afraid of nature because when we think that we are in conflict with nature is when the problem starts." Speaking on this Grylls said, "It was a privilege to hear his vision of how he wants to clean up India as well as the country's role in combating climate change," he said.

PM and Grylls on Man Vs Wild

The episode featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls had officially become the world’s most trending televised event. The announcement was made by Bear Grylls on Twitter wherein he informed that with 3.6 billion impressions, the Man Vs Wild episode featuring PM Modi has beaten Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.

The episode was shot India's Jim Corbett National Park to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

