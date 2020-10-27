BECA Will Open 'new Avenues In Information Sharing', Says Rajnath After Key Deal With US

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) would open new avenues in information sharing after India and the United State signed the key defence agreement during 2+2 ministerial dialogue on October 27. The signing of BECA is a significant landmark in US-India strategic cooperation, as it allows India to use global geospatial maps of the United States for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles.

“We are happy that we've completed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), which will open new avenues in the information sharing. We are eager to discuss further issues with the US," said Singh.

The other foundational agreements like General Security of Military Information Agreement, Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, and Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement have already been activated. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in New Delhi on October 26 for the third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

We appreciate the visit of Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Esper to India. We had a very constructive dialogue and will continue to work together to strengthen our engagement in defence security and other areas: RM Shri @rajnathsingh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 27, 2020

'Free and open Indo-Pacific'

During the ministerial meeting, Singh said that the partnership between the two countries become more important in view of the current challenges. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the two sides have strengthened defence and security partnership, especially over the past year.

“Our cooperation meets the challenges of the day and principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Esper said.

In a joint statement after India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, the Defence Minister said that the military to military cooperation is progressing very well. Singh added that India and the US explored the probable capacity building and other joint cooperation activities in third countries including India’s neighbourhood and beyond.

"We also agreed that upholding rules-based international order respecting rule of law & freedom of navigation in the international sea and uploading territorial integrity & sovereignty of all states are essential," he added.

