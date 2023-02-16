Accused Sahil Gehlot Killed Nikki Yadav After Attending His Engagement Party: Police

In the latest development in Nikki Yadav's murder case, the accused Sahil Gehlot danced and enjoyed with his friends during his engagement ceremony on February 9 before killing his live-in partner, as per police sources. The following day, Gehlot got married to another woman arranged by his family.

Accused Gehlot enjoyed with friends before killing Nikki Yadav

The 25-year-old, Nikki was allegedly strangled to death by Sahil who later stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi following a heated argument. The crime came to light when the victim's body was recovered on February 14, following Gehlot's questioning.

As per the police sources, after the engagement party, Gehlot had gone to Yadav's rented house in Uttam Nagar where she allegedly managed to convince the accused to go on a short trip with her before his marriage on February 10. A senior police officer stated that Gehlot confessed he was in "double mind" and could not decide whether he wanted to go ahead with his live-in partner or marry the woman his parents had arranged for him.

During the interrogation, accused Sahil Gehlot told the police that he had left Yadav's residence around 15 days before the incident but visited her house on February 9 after his engagement and spent the night there.

"Yadav had already made plans that she wanted to go to Goa with him and had already booked her tickets but when she tried booking Gehlot's ticket through a travel application, his ticket could not be booked. So they changed their plan and decided to visit Himachal Pradesh. They went to Nizamuddin railway station in his car where they found out that they will have to board a bus from Anand Vihar bus Terminus but on reaching there, they were informed that the bus will start from the Kashmere Gate ISBT," the officer said.

After reaching Kashmere Gate, the accused parked his car and both of them started having a conversation about his scheduled wedding, police said. Gehlot was in double mind since he was also under pressure from his family to marry the woman they had fixed his marriage with. "His wedding plan made her angry and she showed her displeasure. Infuriated, Gehlot strangled her and took her body to his dhabha in the village," the officer said.

Police are suspecting that Gehlot wanted to get rid of his live-in partner and was trying to mislead her by assuring her that they would go for a trip, officials said. "He said he was in double mind. These are all his versions because, through local enquiries, we came to know that he was dancing and having fun during his engagement. So, it is important to corroborate his version with strong evidence including CCTVs, technical evidence along with a forensic examination to make this a strong case. The exact time when he killed her has not been revealed by him yet," the officer said.

(Accused Sahil Gehlot with his wife after killing Nikki Yadav)

Meanwhile, the last rites of Nikki Yadav were performed in her native on Wednesday evening in Haryana's Jhajjar. Yadav's body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator at the eatery, four days after the murder.

