Bengal CID Takes Over Cooch Behar Firing Case; EC Announces Compensation To Victims' Kin

West Bengal CID on Friday took over the Sitalkuchi case in which four people were killed in a CISF firing while polling was underway in the Cooch Behar district on April 10, a senior government official said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Bengal’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been constituted to conduct the probe into the incident which occurred during the fourth phase of polling in the state. The incident had triggered public outrage and set off an acrimonious war of words between the ruling TMC and challenger BJP.

The SIT will visit booth number 126/5 in Jorpatki village of Sitalkuchi assembly constituency where CISF personnel had opened fire at the public after allegedly being attacked by a group of villagers. Terming the incident as "genocide", Chief Minister Mamata has claimed that TMC supporters were gunned down when they were standing in queue to cast their votes.

Besides talking to witnesses and recording their statements, the investigators will also go through video footage of the incident that has surfaced on social media. The officer said a forensic test is likely to be conducted to establish its authenticity. The SIT will also speak to officers and personnel of the local police station who rushed to the scene after the incident.

EC announces compensation

Following the incident, the Election Commission cancelled the voting at the polling station and imposed a ban on entry of politicians into Cooch Behar for 72 hours apprehending trouble. The poll panel also announced to give compensation to the kin of the four victims. The deceased have been identified as Amjad Hossain (28), Chalmu Mian (23), Jobed Ali (20) and Nameed Mia (20).On Wednesday, Banerjee had visited Sitalkuchi and met the families of the victims.

(With inputs from agency)