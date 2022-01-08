Bengal minister Sujit Bose tests COVID positive for second time

Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose has again tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been placed under home isolation, a health official said on Saturday.

Bose, who had contracted the disease in May last year, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Friday night, he said.

"The minister had exhibited COVID symptoms, following which he undertook the RT-PCR test, the result of which returned positive. His symptoms are mild, and he is in home isolation," the official said.

His family members will be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, he added. PTI SCH ACD ACD

