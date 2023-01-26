Bengal R-Day Tableau: Durga Puja On Kartavya Path

"Dhak", "dhunuchi" and women wearing white sarees with red border bowing to Maa, the culture of Durga Puja came alive on Kartavya Path as West Bengal showcased its Republic Day tableau with a festive spirit.

The tableau also highlighted local art and culture, officials said here.

The float was made in a typical pandal style as seen during puja every year in West Bengal and other states.

Artistes, largely women, played "dhak" while some swung "dhunuchi" as the spirit of Kolkata descended on the ceremonial boulevard.

Durga Puja of Kolkata has been included in the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, and the tableau also highlights women's empowerment.

Terracotta pieces around the pandal design showcased art and culture of the state.

"The tableau has a traditional Durga idol along with those of goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati and gods Kartikeya and Ganesh (worshipped as her progeny). Goddess Durga is the symbol of women's empowerment," an official involved in the preparation of the tableau had earlier said.

A total of 23 tableaux - 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade with 'Nari Shakti' as the theme for majority of the floats.

In 2022, the Centre had rejected the tableau on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army proposed by West Bengal for the Republic Day programme for non-compliance of the guidelines.

It had prompted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against it.