Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines Flight Returns To Kathmandu After Suspected Bird Strike

A Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines aircraft was forced to return to the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Saturday after it reportedly suffered a bird hit.

The A320 aircraft of Nepal’s flag carrier landed safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and technicians were examining the aircraft, according to TIA spokesperson Teknath Sitaula.

The flight took off from TIA at 1:45 pm, before being forced to return to the same airport 25 minutes later, news portal Nepal News reported.

Passengers on flight RA-225 bound for Bengaluru reported hearing a loud noise, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted TIA sources as saying.

“The aircraft was diverted to Kathmandu suspecting a bird strike in the course of take-off,” Sitaula said.

“TIA engineers are now examining the aircraft,” Sitaula added.

Arrangements have been made to shift the passengers to another aircraft,” the Nepal News report said.

The A320 has a maximum capacity of upto 180 passengers.