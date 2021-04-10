Bengaluru Night Curfew: Karnataka Govt Imposes Lockdown In 8 Districts From April 10

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, seven districts of Karnataka will have a night curfew starting from Saturday. The curfew has been imposed till April 20. As requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “Corona curfew” is placed in urban districts of the state which apart from Bengaluru also includes Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, and Udupi-Manipal.

The term ‘Corona curfew’ was coined for more awareness to the people, as mentioned by the Prime Minister in a meeting with Chief Ministers.

"Wherever night curfew has been decided, there the phrase 'corona curfew' should be used instead so that awareness regarding coronavirus is maintained," added PM Modi.

Karnataka ‘corona curfew’ guidelines

On Friday Karnataka recorded 7,955 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike of 2021. The rural areas of the state have been excluded from the guidelines however the urban areas will have to follow some major rules. Apart from the essential services, nearly all other sectors are put under certain restrictions. The health services are also open for any operation. During the curfew time, home delivery services are also allowed to function. Here is what not allowed:

Companies are allowed to work during the curfew time however employees cannot travel after 10 PM.

Passengers travelling by train will have to produce valid journey tickets.

Anyone violating the curfew rules will be punished under Disaster Management Act 2005, IPC, and other acts.

Apart from Karnataka, Maharashtra has imposed a weekend lockdown that started from Friday night till Monday morning. Chhattisgarh’s Raipur will go under lockdown from April 9 to April 19, while all the urban areas of Madhya Pradesh will remain under lockdown from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on April 12. Apart from these, parts of India including Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and others will have a ‘corona curfew’ from tonight.

India’s Covid-19 cases

On Friday, India recorded 10,46,000 fresh cases taking the total tally to 1.45 lakh and more than 1 million active cases. Moreover, on Thursday countries worldwide hit a new record of Covid-19 cases and deaths with apart from India US, Brazil, Iran reporting a high number of cases and deaths.