Bengaluru School Conducts Special Drive-thru Graduation Ceremony Amid COVID-19

A school in Bengaluru is grabbing headlines after it organised the city's first drive-thru graduation ceremony on June 6. According to reports, the school called in students and parents to attend the ceremony from inside their cars. The Canadian International School organised the event keeping in mind the restrictions imposed on gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First drive-through graduation

"Today, CIS held Bangalore's first drive-through graduation ceremony! Graduates and their parents drove around our football field and as each car passed by, teachers cheered them on as they received their certificates," the school said on its Facebook handle. According to the school, this year's theme for the ceremony was "We'll find a way or make one".

The school shared pictures of students attending the ceremony and receiving certificates from the safety of their cars. People on Facebook congratulated students for graduating and applauded the school's initiative to organise a drive-thru ceremony. Netizens were left impressed by the school's idea of conducting a drive-thru graduation ceremony amid the pandemic.

The post has garnered over 200 likes and more than 20 shares since it was shared by the CIS handle on Saturday. One user wrote, "Wow .. congratulations to all kids ! Very unique and CIS made it so memorable!" Another user commented, "CONGRATULATIONS students.......well organized covid Graduation....never give up." Meanwhile, in other parts of the world schools and colleges have been holding virtual graduation events to avoid the risk of transmission among students and teachers.

