'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Failed To Show Desired Results: Parliamentary Committee Report

The Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women informed Lok Sabha that the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBP) scheme has failed to show the desired results and recommended the government to reconsider spending on advertisements and instead focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health.

"The Committee has also found that out of a total of Rs 446.72 crore released during the period 2016-2016, a whooping 78.91% was spent only on media advocacy," the Committee's report informed.

"The Committee has recommended that the government should, hereafter, reconsider spending on advertisements under the 'Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao scheme and should focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health," the report added.

The Parliamentary Committee informed in its report that it is extremely dismayed by the government as only 25.13% (Rs 156.46 crore) of the funds were utilised by states reflecting "not up to the mark performance of the (BBBP) scheme."

'Ministry must release funds to States strictly on basis of actual utilisation'

Stating that "even (the) C&AG had criticised the scheme's implementation and very less spending by States in 2016/17," the Committee on Empowerment of Women recommended the Ministry of Women and Child Development to immediately take up the issue with states and Union Territories, and release funds strictly on the basis of actual utilisation of earlier release only after proper scrutiny of the expenditure of previous funds.

Stressing on the need to promote education among girl children, the Committee report stated, "In order to mobilise the return of girl students to schools and sustain their regular attendance, concerted efforts should be taken up by all the stake holders i.e Central and state governments and all frontline workers."

Additionally, the Parliamentary Committee also recommended the Centre finalise a timeline for constructing 100% segregated, functional toilets for girls in government schools and ensure tapped water supply in those in convergence with the Jal Shakti Mission.

Objectives of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Launched by the Indian government on 22 January 2015, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) Yojana aims to educate citizens against gender bias and improve the efficacy of welfare services for girls. The scheme was launched with initial funding of Rs. 100 crore.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, which translates to ‘Save the girl child, educate the girl child', has a five-point objective:

Improve the child sex ratio

Ensure gender equality and women empowerment

Prevent gender-biased, sex selective elimination

Ensure survival and protection of the girl child

Encourage education and participation of the girl child

